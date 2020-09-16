Deadpool Star Morena Baccarin Weighs in on Her Screen Time in Sequel

✖

One of the most surprising elements of 2016's Deadpool was how compelling Wade Wilson's relationship was with Vanessa, given that he is known for being a ruthless mercenary, but the chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Morena Baccarin was undeniable. This connection made audiences especially excited for Deadpool 2, only for some audiences to be disappointed with Vanessa's death early in the film and Baccarin earning less screen time. The actress recently detailed how she, too, was disappointed that she didn't get more scenes in the film, yet she also understood the importance of her demise to the main character's overall trajectory.

"I can understand that people felt that way and I certainly was disappointed that I didn't have more to do, because I just loved the part so much," Baccarin recently shared with ComicBook.com while discussing her new film Greenland. "But in watching the film and reading the script, it felt like such an emotionally pivotal role in the film and the entire arc of his character in the film is set into motion because of what happens to my character, that it felt that I was very involved in the movie even though I didn't have a lot of scenes."

With Reynolds having noted that there likely won't be a "Deadpool 3" and that a future film would seemingly focus on X-Force as a whole, it's unknown what involvement Baccarin could have in the potential sequel. Additionally, with The Walt Disney Company having since purchased 20th Century Fox, no plans have been announced for what could be next for the R-rated character's journey at the family-friendly studio.

In Greenland, "A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven."

Stay tuned for details on what the future holds for the Deadpool franchise.

