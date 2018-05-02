Deadpool Is A Stripper In New ‘Deadpool 2’ TV Spot

You can say a lot of things about Deadpool, but don’t ever say he won’t go the extra mile to get the job done, even if that includes stripping.

Yep, Deadpool dons a blonde wig and gives the stripper pole a try in the new trailer for Deadpool 2, and…well, it’s a sight to behold. Granted he doesn’t take off his costume for his new gig, but then again that’s probably for the better. The new trailer also includes some additional snippets of footage involving Negasonic Teenage Warhead, who is desperately trying to explain to Surge that Deadpool definitely wears on you over time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new trailer in the video above.

As for Deadpool’s new stripper routine, well, let’s just say Colossus would probably not approve.

Surge seems to have taken a liking to Wade though, and definitely stole the show a bit in the last trailer. Her name hasn’t actually been officially announced, but fans are pretty positive she is based on Surge from the comics. Surge is able to absorb electricity from any source and channel it through her hands and objects, and can even use it as a springboard for travel at super-speed.

She doesn’t seem to be part of Deadpool’s X-Force squad, but he’ll definitely love having her on his side when he takes on Cable.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino joins the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 1. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.