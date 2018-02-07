Deadpool 2 Trailer Takes Shot at Justice League

The new Cable-heavy trailer for The Untitled Deadpool Sequel released today, and it did not take long for the verbal shots to start firing.

Just 30-seconds into the spot, a Ryan Reynolds voice-over interupts the scene to mock Justice League.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What in the actual ass…” he says, “Dale, Dale, why are the visual effects not done? It’s a metal arm; it’s not like we’re trying to remove a mustache.

“F— it, I’ll do it myself.”

The insult is a clear nod to the controversy with Henry Cavill and his CGI-mustache from the D.C. film.

The mustache caused so much debate among fans that Cavill had to address it directly, posting on Instagram, “Dear followers, it is time to finally set the record straight in this moustache fiasco. Pictured above, is not a set on MI6 but is in fact the latest in a series of weapons being designed by Warner Bros and Paramount Studios to combat the entity known as “Henry Cavill’s Moustache”. There has been no discussion over whether to shave or not to shave for the JL reshoots, simply a relentless campaign to put an end to the seemingly inexorable conquest of this despotic ‘stache. It is not a question of IF I should shave – it is a question of how can we possibly be victorious against such a beast without bringing our own doom raining down upon us.”

Deadpool 2 will again feature Ryan Reynolds as the titular role of Wade Wilson, the mercenary also known as Deadpool. The second movie will also feature Josh Brolin as Deadpool’s time-traveling mutant mercenary sometimes friend, sometimes enemy, Cable.

In addition to those two, Zazie Beetz will play Domino, a mutant mercenary with “luck powers”. Jack Kesy also joins the cast as the film’s villain. His character has not officially been revealed, though some rumors suggest he’ll be playing the mutant criminal known as “Black” Tom Cassidy.

Other returning cast members include Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, TJ Miller as Weasel, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

ComicBook.com was also able to confirm Terry Crews will also be a part of the film, though the details of his role are still unknown.

David Leitch will direct the film from a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.