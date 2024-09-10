Deadpool & Wolverine Concept Art Reveals Unused Weapon X Variant

Deadpool & Wolverine's latest concept art shows off the Weapon X variant Marvel Studios cooked up for the movie. On Instagram, Phil J. Saunders revealed his homage to Barry Windsor Smith's original design. There was a lot of great Wolverine art coming out back in those days. Andy Park and Saunders got to work on translating what Weapon X would look like in live-action this time around. The artist talked about navigating that helmet design and the aggressive posturing for Hugh Jackman's iconic mutant when dealing with this variant.

"@barrywindsorsmith was a huge deal to me growing up, and this iconic image of Weapon X is likely my most indelible memory of Wolverine from that period. So when @andyparkart had me work on Variants for #deadpoolandwolverine, I knew I had to translate this image to live action. I loved the subtle asymmetry of the helmet and the combination of aggression and vulnerability in BWS's composition. Hope my homage does it the faintest bit of justice."

(Photo: Weapon X. - Marvel/Phil J. Saunders/Andy Park)

What Deadpool Variants Made It Into The Movie?

(Photo: Lady Deadpool - Marvel)

So many Deadpool variants appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. But, the presence of the larger Deadpool Corps was a bright spot for fans in theaters. Director Shawn Levy talked to The Official Marvel Podcast about the preparation he did for this movie. One of the comics in that large stack of reading was the debut of the Corps. Levy immediately knew that he should capture their presence if the opportunity presented itself. When the third act of Deadpool & Wolverine began to take shape, it was clear that the creative team had a moment to make a real impression in theaters and they took it. The rest is apparent from the wild numbers that this movie has continued to stack up.

"I read at least 100 issues of the comics while I was writing with Ryan and prepping the movie. I don't know that I understood or ever quite knew with full-fluency about the Deadpool Corps. That was in one of the very first comics, when I asked Marvel to just bury me in comics," Levy revealed. "And they did, and I would just read them all the time. As soon as I saw the Corps, I knew, 'Wow, if we can find a story reason to bring all these Deadpool variants into the movie, that would be an interesting twist in the third act.' So, that's what we did and that came straight from the comics."

