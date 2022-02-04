Marvel’s All-New, All-Different Savage Avengers Team Revealed

After several teases on social media, Marvel has announced a new volume of Savage Avengers, featuring an all-new, all-different team of heroes. Savage Avengers also has an all-new creative team, with Ringo Award-winning writer David Pepose (Spencer & Locke, Scout’s Honor) making his Marvel Comics debut alongside artist Carlos Magno (Kang the Conqueror, RoboCop: Dead or Alive). The new lineup consists of Conan, Daredevil (Elektra), Anti-Venom, Black Knight, Cloak & Dagger, and Weapon H, and the series follows them as they’re being chased by an evil Deathlok.

“Making my Marvel debut with SAVAGE AVENGERS is like getting drafted to the Yankees and then being told you also get to play for the Rangers on the weekend — not only do I get to write Conan the Barbarian, one of the most iconic characters in sword and sorcery, but I get to throw him into the wildest adventures imaginable alongside a brand-new crew of Marvel fan-favorites!” Pepose said in a statement. “Teaming up Conan with Daredevil, Anti-Venom, Weapon H, Black Knight, and Cloak and Dagger allows so much personality and potential to this series, and artist Carlos Magno delivers showstopper after showstopper as he brings these characters to life — I can’t wait for readers to see what sparks fly when Conan and company are pitted against the most dangerous Deathlok of them all. Get ready to experience an epic battle of Cyborg versus Cimmerian, because this May, only the Savage will survive…”

“Working on SAVAGE AVENGERS is like a baptism of fire,” Magno added. “It’s like David Pepose and I are dealing with nitroglycerin.”

This motley crew of Avengers features some familiar, fan-favorite characters like Elektra, Black Knight, and Cloak & Dagger, as well as more obscure heroes like Anti-Venom and Weapon H. Elektra has taken on the Daredevil mantle during the recent Devil’s Reign event series; Black Knight’s profile has grown ahead of and after Kit Harington’s portrayal in Eternals; Freeform previously aired a Cloak & Dagger television series; Flash Thompson became Anti-Venom in the aftermath of King in Black; and Weapon H is a former marine named Clayton Cortez that was experimented on by Weapon X and turned into a Hulk/Wolverine hybrid.

Savage Avengers #1 goes on sale May 4th.