Deadpool & Wolverine Is Getting Its Own Line of Marvel Variant Covers

The talented artwork from Deadpool & Wolverine is going to make its way onto the covers of your favorite Marvel comics. It's safe to say that audiences have been in love with Deadpool & Wolverine, making it one of the theatrical successes of 2024. Seeing Deadpool and Wolverine reunited on the big screen was a delight, and while a lot of that can be attributed to the acting chops of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, some credit has to go to the creatives behind the scenes. The designs for Deadpool, Wolverine, and even Cassandra Nova helped set the tone for the movie, and now those character designs will get the spotlight on a set of Marvel variant covers.

Marvel is using the artwork behind Deadpool & Wolverine for a line of Marvel Studios Variant Covers. The artwork comes from Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding, Director of Visual Development Andy Park, Costume Designer Mayes C. Rubeo, and Concept Artist Jonay Bacallado. The pieces include the film's original designs for Wolverine, Deadpool, and Cassandra Nova. The four covers will be featured on upcoming issues of Wolverine, Deadpool, X-Men, and the all-new Deadpool/Wolverine series launching in January.

The covers feature Ryan Reynolds in his red-and-black Deadpool costume, Hugh Jackman donning Wolverine's classic yellow-and-brown John Byrne costume and X-Men blue-and-yellow costume, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova.

Deadpool & Wolverine home release date revealed

Ryan Reynolds announced that the digital home release of Deadpool & Wolverine will be on October 1st. "Enjoy @realhughjackman's abs from the comfort and privacy of your home," Reynolds wrote on X (formerly Twitter). A short video promoting Deadpool & Wolverine's home release also includes scenes from the movie, along with behind-the-scenes commentary from Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, along with blooper reels. Pre-orders to own Deadpool & Wolverine on digital are open now on platforms like Prime Video, so if you enjoyed it in theaters, get to ordering so you can watch it anywhere, anytime.

And if you want to enjoy more behind-the-scenes insights into the creative process of Deadpool & Wolverine, then you'll also want to pre-order Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie, which is available wherever books are sold on October 29th.

You can find the Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Studios Variant Covers below.