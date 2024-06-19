Ryan Reynolds Says Deadpool & Wolverine Is Officially Done

Deadpool & Wolverine is officially done after a heartfelt message from Ryan Reynolds. On social media, the Deadpool star wrote that post-production on the Marvel movie is now complete. Deadpool & Wolverine had a long journey to this point and Reynolds sounds so grateful to everyone involved. His post tags Shawn Levy and there's always a bit of praise for Hugh Jackman due to their friendship. Deadpool & Wolverine is shaping up to be the biggest blockbuster of the year after a massive $200 million projection. Reynolds and the entire team put everything into this MCU entry and the fan response echoes that effort.

On Instagram, Reynolds wrote, "And that's all she wrote for post production. Feels like amillion years of work went by in a blink. Sitting next to this guy made it all so sweet… Hard to walk away."

Levy has been very upfront about how much this project means to him. The opportunity to bring the Deadpool star and Jackman together in a Marvel movie again was just a dream for the filmmaker. ComicBook spoke to Levy back when The Adam Project released and asked about getting Deadpool & Wolverine together before the film's title was announced. "I'm not going to say where or how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a b*tch who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together," Levy told us. "That will happen, and that will be me."

Deadpool & Wolverine Brings Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds Together Again

(Photo: Ryan Reynolds celebrates production's end on Deadpool & Wolverine. - IG/RyanReynolds)

Bringing Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine wasn't always the set-in-stone plan for Deadpool 3. For a long time, getting the X-Men character in there felt like a pipe dream. EW interviewed the director and asked how the movie changed once Jackman signed on. It seems like Deadpool & Wolverine as a concept allowed this movie the space to really take some massive leaps when it comes to the larger MCU. (See all the cameo discourse for more on that front.)

"Everything changed radically on the day that Hugh called Ryan," Levy revealed earlier this year. "We had been workshopping a lot of ideas about possible stories for a third Deadpool movie. Those were story ideas that were more sequelly to the first two Deadpools, but None of them imagined such a seismic shift. I can safely say that the story completely changed and, in fact, came to us very, very quickly starting that day."

What's Coming In Deadpool & Wolverine?

(Photo: Deadpool & Wolverine is basically a month away! - Marvel Entertainment)

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.

