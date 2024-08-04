Deadpool & Wolverine’s Emma Corrin “Felt Terrible” Killing SPOILER

Deadpool & Wolverine just won the box office for the second weekend in a row, and the movie is expected to reach $1 billion worldwide this week. Audiences are clearly enjoying the threequel, which is currently up on up on Rotten Tomatoes with a “Certified Fresh” critics score of 78% and an audience score of 96%. The film featured a lot of surprises, including some shocking cameos. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Chris Evans shows up in the film as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, the character he played in Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). However, he doesn’t get a whole lot of screen time before being utterly decimated by Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). Corrin recently spoke with GQ and revealed they “felt terrible” having to kill Evans’ character.

“[I felt] absoooolutely mad,” Corrin said when asked about killing Johnny. “I felt so bad when we were in the screening the other day. Because we watched it after the New York premiere with all these Lincoln Center full of fans, and everyone was so excited when they see [Evans] appear on screen, and then after three minutes, I’ve killed him. I felt terrible. I was hiding in my seat. Yeah, it was weird. Not something I thought I’d be doing if you’d asked me a few years ago.”

“That’s something [Marvel] do so well, the cameos,” they added. “You know, they give the people what they want. They give them cameos. But they also don’t use them gratuitously. They’re all there for a reason. And I think you really sense that. Or, I hope people sense that, because I think they’re used really cleverly.”

Chris Evans Reacts To His Marvel Return

Chris Evans as Human Torch

After Deadpool & Wolverine was released, Evans celebrated his return as Johnny Storm in an Instagram post.

“Thank you to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie!” Evans shared on his Instagram stories. “They’re three of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen. Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he’ll always have a special place in my heart.”

In an interview earlier this month, Evans said all it took was a text from Reynolds to get on board.

“I was so excited,” Evans said. “Ryan’s a buddy. He just shot me a text saying, ‘Listen, might be a long shot, but would you have any interest in reprising something from 20 years ago?’ I said, ‘Oh my God! Of course.’”

“Honestly, Ryan might be the only guy that I would’ve done it for because he’s just got the Midas touch,” Evans continued. “His self-awareness makes him almost invincible. He makes the joke before the audience gets a chance to make the joke, so if you’re going to revisit a character and you have to find a way to make it work, Ryan’s humor makes just about everything work, so you feel an automatic sense of safety.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.