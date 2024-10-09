Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman Recreate Wolverine Return Announcement With a Twist

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman decided to have some fun with the two-year-old announcement of Jackman’s Wolverine return in Deadpool & Wolverine. It’s hard to believe that it’s been two years since Reynolds and Jackman announced to the world that Deadpool and Wolverine would be starring together in a movie, let alone one that takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadpool & Wolverine surpassed everyone’s expectations to the tune of over $1 billion dollars worldwide. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together on any project is pure magic, and the duo is hoping to replicate that success by going the Deadpool & Wolverine announcement route.

Hugh Jackman shared a video on social media that is shot in the same manner as the Wolverine return announcement for Deadpool & Wolverine. In fact, Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are in the same house and on the same couch that they used to let the world know that Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine one more time. Except this time, Jackman is the one on the couch speaking to the viewer, with Reynolds in the background walking up the stairs.

After sharing how returning as Wolverine has been the time of his life, Jackman revealed he’s been wondering what comes next. “Hey Ryan? You wanna come to one of my live performances at Radio City Music Hall?” Jackman asks Reynolds. The Deadpool star believes that he is going to be a part of the performance, and Jackman plays along like he will while also shaking his head “No” to the camera. We then get the title card for the show, “From New York With Love.”

Just as Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds sit together on the couch to talk about the show, intense music starts blaring to drown out what they’re saying. The two showmen know how to put on a performance, however, as they are overly animated using facial expressions and hand gestures to keep the viewers guessing. Reynolds ends the bit being disappointed that he won’t be a part of the show. Those interested in attending the show can register for the presale at FromNYwithLoveHJ.com.

Deadpool & Wolverine now available to watch at home

Deadpool & Wolverine 4K Blu-ray

Deadpool & Wolverine has already set a Fandango at Home record for the best first-day seller of 2024. Fandango’s video-on-demand streaming service (formerly Vudu) announced that the R-rated MCU movie, which teams Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine for the first time, topped the day-one sales of the other most-watched movies on the service, including the animated Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4, the Blake Lively-starring romantic drama It Ends With Us, and summer blockbusters Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Twisters.

“It is no surprise that Deadpool & Wolverine continues to smash records acrossFandango services well after its initial theatrical release in July,” said Cameron Douglas, SVP of Home Entertainment at Fandango. “We are thrilled to see so many fans rushing to relive the excitement that Deadpool & Wolverine gave us, in the comfort of their homes.”