Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Shouts Out Marvel Comics Creators

After a long wait, Deadpool & Wolverine is finally hitting theaters tomorrow night. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a “Certified Fresh” critics score of 81%. ComicBook’s Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, and called it “a pleasant surprise” that “almost feels like a miracle.” The film also had its big premiere in New York City earlier this week, and many exciting guests were in attendance. You could spot some iconic Marvel comics creators at the event, and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds made a point to shout some of them out on social media.

“These comic book creators are some of the kindest, most collaborative folks who’ve helped us along the way. Grateful they came to the #DeadpoolAndWolverine premiere last night to witness that crowd and those reactions,” Reynolds tweeted. The photo shows him and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman posing with Fabian Nicieza, Gerry Duggan, Gail Simone, and Joe Kelly. You can view his post below:

These comic book creators are some of the kindest, most collaborative folks who’ve helped us along the way. Grateful they came to the #DeadpoolAndWolverine premiere last night to witness that crowd and those reactions. @FabianNicieza @GerryDuggan @GailSimone @thatJoeKelly pic.twitter.com/O1RrasC9tO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 24, 2024

Kevin Feige Talks Deadpool’s MCU Future:

Avengers 5 (formally Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) is on the way, and some fans have wondered how Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) might fit into the story. While very few characters have been confirmed for the project, it’s expected to feature 60 returning MCU stars. While that may or may not include Deadpool, ComicBook recently asked Feige how the notoriously R-rated character would fit into a PG-13 story.

“Well, I mean, yes,” Feige replied when asked if he’s thought about how Marvel Studios would go about fitting Deadpool into a PG-13 setting. “And what’s fun obviously about the comics is anybody pops up anywhere. But also what’s fun about the team-ups and a Marvel team-up is it’s almost always characters that don’t belong together.”

“I remember sitting in interviews like this when we were, I think, promoting Iron Man 2, and people knew that we had Thor in production and we had announced that we were going to make an Avengers movie, and people were going, ‘How in the world is Thor, this Norse mythological god, going to be able to be in a scene with Tony Stark? How’s that going to work?’ And my answer was, ‘Well, that’s kind of the movie.’ That’s kind of the whole idea, is to take these people that shouldn’t be together and put ’em together.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.