Deadpool & Wolverine: Anthony Mackie Surprises on Red Carpet

Deadpool & Wolverine is just a day away now and Anthony Mackie decided to drop by the movies, Canadian premier. The Captain America actor was reunited with Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman, who teamed with him on Real Steel. Ryan Reynolds was also clearly pumped to see Mackie as evidenced by some of these videos and photos from the event. It’s always nice to see other MCU actors supporting projects. (For example, Iman Vellani was in attendance for the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere as well last night.) These moments give fast to see the chance for some cool interactions that might not happen in the movies for sometime. Especially in the case of Ms Marvel, for example. So, Deadpool & Woverine soldiers on towards a massive weekend at the box office.

On Instagram, Mackie seemed pretty excited to be seeing his old friends. He wrote, “Got to run into some friends and have a quick #RealSteal reunion! LFG!!! Can’t be more excited about these 2 kickin a**! @vancityreynolds could get @thehughjackman to be this sexy! @marvelstudios @slevydirect.” Now, we’re primed for some very fun interactions the first time Wolverine stands across from Captain America in the MCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anthony Mackie links up with some old friends.

How Good Is Deadpool & Wolverine?

The boys are back in town.

So, with Deadpool & Wolverine almost here, the question becomes: How good is this movie? ComicBook’s Jenna Anderson reviewed this year’s only MCU movie and loved the ride. In her piece, she argued that Deadpool & Wolverine effectively used the Multiverse to devastating effect. Rating the movie a 4.5/5, she argues that if you have a lot of lasting love for not only the X-Men films, but the era of superhero movies before the MCU, you basically owe it to yourself to check this one out. Here’s what our critic had to say about this massive celebration of two iconic characters.

“With this week’s Deadpool & Wolverine, the franchise is not only firmly planted within the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Multiverse Saga,” but is the only theatrical entry Marvel Studios is releasing this year, leading fans to dream up a number of lofty scenarios of what the movie could possibly deliver,” Anderson writes. “This admittedly gave me my own cynicism going into Deadpool & Wolverine, worrying that the threequel would get bogged down by its bigger sandbox and high expectations. Instead, Deadpool & Wolverine rises to the occasion in ways no one could have anticipated, delivering one of the most heartfelt, action-packed, and electrifying superhero movies in years.”

Do you think we’ll see these three together? Check out all the pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!