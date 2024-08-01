Deadpool & Wolverine’s F-Bomb Count Sets Franchise Record

Deadpool & Wolverine brought the Merc With a Mouth into the Marvel Cinematic Universe when the blockbuster hit theaters last week — heavy emphasis on the mouth. The new film, the third in the Deadpool franchise and the first Deadpool installment for the MCU, has set a franchise record for the number of f-bombs. According to New York Post, Deadpool & Wolverine racks up 116 uses of the f-word, the most in any Deadpool film to date. Deadpool 2, released in 2018, featured just 90. The f-bomb count for Deadpool & Wolverine is also higher than a previous Wolverine-centric film, 2017’s Logan. That film contained around 40 instances where the word was used.

That Deadpool & Wolverine has plenty of f-bombs should come as no surprise. Back in June, the threequel was officially given an R rating with the MPA’s reasoning for the rating being “strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore and sexual references”. Deadpool & Wolverine is also the first Marvel Studios film to get an official R rating. Fans also got plenty of teases about the profanity well ahead of the film’s release thanks to red band trailers, profanity-laced synopsis, and the viral popcorn bucket that was “intentionally crude and lewd”

Deadpool & Wolverine Sets Another Box Office Record

Of course, a record number of f-bombs for the Deadpool franchise isn’t the only record Deadpool & Wolverine set recently. The film’s had the biggest opening weekend of any movie since Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and one of the top ten biggest opening weekends of all time, but this week, the film took the record for having the best Wednesday for an R-rated movie. Per Deadline, Deadpool & Wolverine brought in another $19.3 million, a number that surpassed the previous record held by 2019’s Joker with $9.6 million.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.