‘Deadpool 2’ Star Ryan Reynolds Shares X-Men-themed Easter Egg Hunt Artwork

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is getting into the Easter spirit by giving X-Men fans an Easter egg hunt of their own.

Reynolds shared on Instagram a drawing full of hidden X-Men goodness, in addition to actual Easter eggs. The drawing has a Where’s, Waldo? look and shows pure chaos taking place on the grounds of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.

Take a look below:

I like eggs three ways: scrambled, poached or hidden.

Here are some of the Easter eggs we found:

  • Deadpool looks like he’s hiding behind a tree with bunny ears on.
  • Cable is standing just next to Deadpool, about to strike
  • Kitty Pryde is phasing through the tree Deadpool is hiding behind.
  • “The Kid” from the Deadpool 2 trailer is setting some people on fire.
  • Blind Al looks like she’s driven a truck into Dopinder’s taxi.
  • Storm is standing on top of the truck, making gusts of wind.
  • Jubilee is strolling by.
  • Magneto is hurling frying pans at people.
  • Wolverine and X-23 are balancing on a bench together.
  • Next to Wolverine are three characters from the movie The Wolverine: Mariko Yashida, Yukio, and Viper.
  • X-Men: Dark Phoenix director and X-Men movie franchise producer Simon Kinberg is standing nearby.
  • Cyclops is clinging to Jean Grey, who has turned into Dark Phoenix as in X-Men: The Last Stand. That they’re both standing over a trash can is probably not an accident.
  • Angel Dust is nearby.
  • Bedlam is near a bush.
  • Vanessa is standing with a finger to her mouth, making a quiet sign, while two cats walk by. This may be a reference to Vanessa being the shapeshifter Copycat in the Marvel comics universe.
  • Shatterstar is leaping out of a bush in the bottom-right corner.
  • Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead are hiding behind a tree.
  • Mystique is fighting some soldiers.
  • Spiral is popping out of a bush in the bottom left corner.
  • Nightcrawler is reading to a girl on the grass.
  • Professor X is threatening someone with scissors.
  • Psylocke is standing on what remains of a pillar she seems to have sliced through.
  • Quicksilver is making a run for it.
  • Angel is sitting naked on a fallen tree.
  • Weasel is carrying a drink as he walks through the chaos.
  • Rogue is grabbing someone who may or may not be GW Bridge.
  • Dogpool is looking for someone to play with.
  • Beast is sitting next to a woman in a yellow ball gown, referencing Beauty and the Beast.

Phew, that’s a lot. What other Easter eggs did you spot? Let us know in the comments!

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18th.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.

