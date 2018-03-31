‘Deadpool 2’ Star Ryan Reynolds Shares X-Men-themed Easter Egg Hunt Artwork

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is getting into the Easter spirit by giving X-Men fans an Easter egg hunt of their own.

Reynolds shared on Instagram a drawing full of hidden X-Men goodness, in addition to actual Easter eggs. The drawing has a Where’s, Waldo? look and shows pure chaos taking place on the grounds of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.

Here are some of the Easter eggs we found:

Deadpool looks like he’s hiding behind a tree with bunny ears on.

Cable is standing just next to Deadpool, about to strike

Kitty Pryde is phasing through the tree Deadpool is hiding behind.

“The Kid” from the Deadpool 2 trailer is setting some people on fire.

Blind Al looks like she’s driven a truck into Dopinder’s taxi.

Storm is standing on top of the truck, making gusts of wind.

Jubilee is strolling by.

Magneto is hurling frying pans at people.

Wolverine and X-23 are balancing on a bench together.

Next to Wolverine are three characters from the movie The Wolverine: Mariko Yashida, Yukio, and Viper.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix director and X-Men movie franchise producer Simon Kinberg is standing nearby.

Cyclops is clinging to Jean Grey, who has turned into Dark Phoenix as in X-Men: The Last Stand. That they’re both standing over a trash can is probably not an accident.

Angel Dust is nearby.

Bedlam is near a bush.

Vanessa is standing with a finger to her mouth, making a quiet sign, while two cats walk by. This may be a reference to Vanessa being the shapeshifter Copycat in the Marvel comics universe.

Shatterstar is leaping out of a bush in the bottom-right corner.

Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead are hiding behind a tree.

Mystique is fighting some soldiers.

Spiral is popping out of a bush in the bottom left corner.

Nightcrawler is reading to a girl on the grass.

Professor X is threatening someone with scissors.

Psylocke is standing on what remains of a pillar she seems to have sliced through.

Quicksilver is making a run for it.

Angel is sitting naked on a fallen tree.

Weasel is carrying a drink as he walks through the chaos.

Rogue is grabbing someone who may or may not be GW Bridge.

Dogpool is looking for someone to play with.

Beast is sitting next to a woman in a yellow ball gown, referencing Beauty and the Beast.

Phew, that’s a lot. What other Easter eggs did you spot? Let us know in the comments!

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18th.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.