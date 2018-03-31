‘Deadpool 2’ Star Ryan Reynolds Shares X-Men-themed Easter Egg Hunt Artwork

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is getting into the Easter spirit by giving X-Men fans an Easter egg hunt of their own.
Reynolds shared on Instagram a drawing full of hidden X-Men goodness, in addition to actual Easter eggs. The drawing has a Where’s, Waldo? look and shows pure chaos taking place on the grounds of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.
Take a look below:
Here are some of the Easter eggs we found:
- Deadpool looks like he’s hiding behind a tree with bunny ears on.
- Cable is standing just next to Deadpool, about to strike
- Kitty Pryde is phasing through the tree Deadpool is hiding behind.
- “The Kid” from the Deadpool 2 trailer is setting some people on fire.
- Blind Al looks like she’s driven a truck into Dopinder’s taxi.
- Storm is standing on top of the truck, making gusts of wind.
- Jubilee is strolling by.
- Magneto is hurling frying pans at people.
- Wolverine and X-23 are balancing on a bench together.
- Next to Wolverine are three characters from the movie The Wolverine: Mariko Yashida, Yukio, and Viper.
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix director and X-Men movie franchise producer Simon Kinberg is standing nearby.
- Cyclops is clinging to Jean Grey, who has turned into Dark Phoenix as in X-Men: The Last Stand. That they’re both standing over a trash can is probably not an accident.
- Angel Dust is nearby.
- Bedlam is near a bush.
- Vanessa is standing with a finger to her mouth, making a quiet sign, while two cats walk by. This may be a reference to Vanessa being the shapeshifter Copycat in the Marvel comics universe.
- Shatterstar is leaping out of a bush in the bottom-right corner.
- Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead are hiding behind a tree.
- Mystique is fighting some soldiers.
- Spiral is popping out of a bush in the bottom left corner.
- Nightcrawler is reading to a girl on the grass.
- Professor X is threatening someone with scissors.
- Psylocke is standing on what remains of a pillar she seems to have sliced through.
- Quicksilver is making a run for it.
- Angel is sitting naked on a fallen tree.
- Weasel is carrying a drink as he walks through the chaos.
- Rogue is grabbing someone who may or may not be GW Bridge.
- Dogpool is looking for someone to play with.
- Beast is sitting next to a woman in a yellow ball gown, referencing Beauty and the Beast.
Phew, that’s a lot. What other Easter eggs did you spot? Let us know in the comments!
Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18th.
Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.