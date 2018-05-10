Deadpool’s Favorite Mother’s Day Gifts

Mother’s Day is this weekend – are you prepared? If you still haven’t picked out a gift, you can get some last minute ideas from Deadpool himself. As everyone knows, Deadpool is a name you can trust when it comes to gifts ideas for your parents (the more old fashioned the better).

His suggestions are solid, but we assume that he didn’t mention the items below because of Deadpool 2-related time constraints. Sure, your mom won’t get these gifts in time for Mother’s Day, but you’ll definitely have them ready for next year and beyond. That means you’ll only be a major disappointment to her one more time – unless you end up keeping these things for yourself.

Fuzzy bunny slippers are a classic gift for Mom, and no fuzzy bunny slippers are better than Deadpool fuzzy bunny slippers. These are a ThinkGeek exclusive, so the only place to get them is right here. They have a fluffy tail and everything!

Help Mom to relax and explore her creative side with these The Golden Girls coloring books. The gang is all there – Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia. Just remember to take a life tip from Deadpool – never color inside the lines.

Speaking of relaxing – you can’t go wrong with booze. Get Mom a Deadpool Geeki Tiki mug to drink out of while she spends some time with her four friends from Florida.

Wouldn’t a family game night be nice for Mother’s Day? Deadpool Monopoly would be the perfect choice. You can order it on Amazon right now for $19.99, and there’s only a small chance that it will result in a family fistfight.

In Monopoly: Deadpool Edition players attempt to assemble a crack team of mercs by purchasing the contracts of an assortment of colorful characters that include Deadpools from alternate universes and Deadpool in a maid outfit. Apparently, the player that hires the most mercs and buys the most sweet rides (like a chimichanga truck) will end up earning the most counterfeit Deadpool money – which, incidentally, is the only form of currency the real Deadpool recognizes.

Just in case tempers do flare up, get Mom a set of Nerf Rival Deadpool Kronos XVIII-500 blasters to fight you with. The set includes two powerful Deadpool-themed Nerf Rival Kronos XVIII-500 blasters that are capable of firing rounds at 90 feet per second. It also includes 10 rounds and a special display and storage box with a taco-themed instruction booklet.

With the premiere of Deadpool 2 only weeks away, Kidrobot has delivered what is arguably the purest Deadpool product ever made. The adorable Deadpool HugMe plush stands a whopping 16-inches tall and comes complete with a magical unicorn for him to ride. However, the best part about the plush is that it will vibrate when you hug it. Throw in some flowers and you’re automatically her favorite for sure.

The Deadpool HugMe plush can be purchased right here for $34.99. A smaller, non-vibrating version is available here for $14.99. Keep in mind that there’s a $19 minimum order and shipping is free in the U.S. on orders of $50 or more.

Get Mom an authentic Deadpool Hello Kitty backpack to hold all of her guns. For more formal situations, the Loungefly Deadpool dome handbag is a stylish way to carry around a more discreet arsenal.

