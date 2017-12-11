Marvel Teases The Death of Thor

Marvel Comics is once again teasing the death of Thor as Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman prepare to bring their epic saga to its conclusion.

Marvel today sent out out preview art for The Mighty Thor #703 and The Mighty Thor #704 as well as the cover for The Mighty Thor #705, the penultimate chapter leading into the conclusion of the Marvel Legacy story arc “The Death of the Mighty Thor.”

“This is it, folks! The big showdown between Thor and Mangog. The penultimate chapter of ‘The Death of the Mighty Thor,’” teases series editor Wil Moss in a statement. “Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman have been building to this issue for over three years, and you absolutely do not want to miss this. You may think you know where things are going, but I promise you do not.”.

The Mighty Thor #705 will see Thor facing off with the monstrous Mangog, who returned to wreak havoc on all things Asgardian in The Mighty Thor #700. The epic battle in The Mighty Thor #705 will set the stage for the saga’s finale in The Mighty Thor #706 in April, leaving the future of Asgard and the life of Jane Foster hanging in the balance.

Mangog already has one Thor’s death to his name, having murdered the War Thor already, with a little help from Malekith the Accursed. How many more of the Asgardians will fall before the rage of the beast?

The Mighty Thor #705 goes on sale March 21, 2018.

MIGHTY THOR #705

Written by JASON AARON

Art by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

FOC – 2/26/18, On-Sale – 3/21/18