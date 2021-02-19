Did WandaVision Feature Another Agents of SHIELD Easter Egg?

✖

Another WandaVision episode is here and it featured a lot of excitement! From big reveals to fun easter eggs, there is once again a whole lot to unpack in the latest installment of Disney+'s first Marvel series. Throughout the show's run, there have been a lot of possible connections to Agents of SHIELD. While some have been chalked up to coincidence, the continued little nods to the original MCU series are piling up and making us hopeful that a big connection is coming. In addition to the spellbook that could very well be the Darkhold from Agents of SHIELD, there was another little moment in this week's episode that has Agents of SHIELD fans excited.

Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) entered the Hex, but she wasn't left in her "circus escape artist" persona for long. Vision (Paul Bettany) brought her back to reality and the two decide to team up and steal a van. Darcy takes the wheel and notices a little hula girl on the dashboard. A similar hula girl was prominent in Agents of SHIELD. Back when she was Skye, Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) kept one on the dashboard of her van and later kept it as a souvenir. In addition to being a memento in the show, it was also a nod to Phil Coulson's (Clark Gregg) time in "Tahiti." You can check out a side by side in the tweet below:

The hula girl car accessory isn't exactly uncommon, but between that and the potential appearance of the Darkhold, it's hard to think it's all just a coincidence. Of course, this is not the show's first Agents of SHIELD connection. Last week's episode made reference to President Ellis, who appeared in Iron Man 3 as well as three episodes of Agents of SHIELD.

During WandaVision's third episode, Agents of SHIELD fans noticed a big connection during the commercial for a soap called "Hydra Soak." While in the Framework during Agents of SHIELD's fourth season, most of the SHIELD agents were working for Hydra, but Coulson was living his life as a history teacher. Teacher-Coulson was convinced that Hydra had been controlling people's minds using blue soap. WandaVision's creator/head writer, Jac Schaeffer, recently dodged an Agents of SHIELD question while talking to ET, which has us hoping for a future crossover.

"Fans connected the most recent commercial for Hydra Soak to an episode of Agents of SHIELD, which would be one of the few times the MCU has connected back to those Marvel shows. Was that an intentional connection? Are they sniffing in the right spots there?," ET asked. "This is where I'm going to talk about something entirely different. What can we talk about? [Laughs] It rained yesterday," Schaeffer replied.

WandaVision's first seven episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays.