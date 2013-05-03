WandaVision: Episode 6 Features Nod to Iron Man 3 and Agents of SHIELD

✖

Another WandaVision episode was released today which means there are a whole lot of easter eggs to sift through! There were huge nods to Marvel Comics this week, for example, the characters all dressing in their comics costumes for Halloween. There were also smaller references, like a joke about the movie Kick-Ass and a potential reference to Doctor Doom. You may have missed another little nod to a Marvel Cinematic Universe character who appeared in both Iron Man 3 and Agents of SHIELD: President Ellis (William Sadler).

Everyone knows it's common for streets to be named after presidents, and it appears the town of Westview is no exception. Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) warns her children not to go past Ellis Ave and we later see Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) stuck on the same street. It stands to reason that the street was named after President Ellis, who was a major part of the Iron Man 3 plot. Sadler also reprised the role of the MCU's president during the third season of Agents of SHIELD. He was seen in the episodes "Laws of Nature," "Bouncing Back," and "Parting Shot." You can check out a screenshot of the street below:

(Photo: Disney+)

We love seeing any connection to Agents of SHIELD on WandaVision. In fact, connections between the two Marvel shows have not been uncommon. During WandaVision's third episode, Agents of SHIELD fans noticed a big connection during the commercial for a soap called "Hydra Soak." While in the Framework during Agents of SHIELD's fourth season, most of the SHIELD agents were working for Hydra, but Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) was living his life as a history teacher. Teacher-Coulson was convinced that Hydra had been controlling people's minds using blue soap. Fans are hoping the connection is more than a coincidence. WandaVision's creator/head writer, Jac Schaeffer, recently dodged an Agents of SHIELD question while talking to ET, which has us hoping for a future crossover.

"Fans connected the most recent commercial for Hydra Soak to an episode of Agents of SHIELD, which would be one of the few times the MCU has connected back to those Marvel shows. Was that an intentional connection? Are they sniffing in the right spots there?," ET asked. "This is where I'm going to talk about something entirely different. What can we talk about? [Laughs] It rained yesterday," Schaeffer replied.

WandaVision's first six episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.