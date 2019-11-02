Disney CEO Bob Iger Would Debate Martin Scorsese Over Marvel Movies: “I Don’t Think He’s Ever Seen a Marvel Film”

Martin Scorsese has dominated the news cycle of late, throwing shade time and time again at Marvel movies, claiming they’re not real additions to the world of cinema. Disney boss Bob Iger hasn’t been afraid to stand up for Marvel movies in the light of the recent criticisms and now, the chief executive has double-downed on his support in a new interview with the BBC. Iger’s hard at work promoting his new memoir and during one press stop, the CEO mentioned he’d be willing to debate Scorsese over his recent comments.

“Ouch!” Iger told BBC of his initial response to see Scorsese’s Marvel comments. “Martin Scorsese is a great film-maker. I admire him immensely. He’s made some great films. I would debate him on this subject. First of all, Marvel’s making movies. They’re movies. That’s what Martin Scorsese makes. And they’re good movies.”

Iger then pointed out a fact Scorsese himself brought up — the latter hasn’t seen any of the movies he’s critiquing. “I don’t think he’s ever seen a Marvel film. Anyone who’s seen a Marvel film could not in all truth make that statement,” continued Iger.

Coincidentally enough, Scorese’s been in the spotlight ahead of the release of The Irishman later this month, one of the biggest features Netflix has released. His initial comments surfaced last month in an issue of Empire, comparing the blockbusters to theme parks. “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese said. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

At the very least, maybe Iger could get the Debate on Marvel Cinematics to stream live on Disney+ when it launches later this month.

