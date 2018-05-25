Disney Signs Deal to Rebrand Major Stadium as Marvel Stadium

Disney and Marvel are setting records at the box office, and now they’re getting into the stadium game.

Melbourne Stadium Limited, who currently owns Etihad Stadium in the Docklands precinct of Melbourne Australia, announced that it has now entered into a new agreement with the Walt Disney Company. The eight-year deal will rebrand the stadium starting on September 1st as Marvel Stadium, and it will also feature a brand new Marvel retail store inside.

“Marvel is a powerhouse in the entertainment industry and one of the most recognized brand names in the world. It is a brand dedicated to audience experiences, which firmly aligns with our vision to create incredible experiences for fans,” MSL CEO Michael Green said.

“Over 18-years, we have become the world’s busiest multi-purpose stadium,” Green added. “Now, we look forward to a new era of entertainment for the stadium where we will push the envelope and continue to deliver world-class events and fan engagement. This partnership will allow us to take the stadium atmosphere to the next level and create memorable experiences for a vast array of audiences and we look forward to delivering a truly game-changing experience.”

The stadium has had a variety of different names over the years, including Docklands Stadium, Colonial Stadium, and the Telstra Dome since it was built in 1997. Now it will not only get the Marvel branding but also a $225 million dollar upgrade to the area surrounding the stadium. That will allow the Marvel brand a chance to reach an even broader audience according to Walt Disney Company Australia managing director Kylie Watson-Wheeler.

“Through (this) partnership with MSL we hope to bring people together and provide them with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the Marvel brand,” Watson-Wheeler said.

It’s not like Marvel or Disney are struggling as far as brand appeal at the moment, as the films driving their universe have already amassed quite the box office pull this year and we are only in May. Still, a few more fans never hurt anyone, so why not right?

