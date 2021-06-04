Disney+ Has Released New Episodes of Marvel Studios Legends
LEGENDS is taking a trip down memory lane with Loki this week. The Disney+ series chronicles your favorite heroes and how they developed leading into their big adventures in movies or TV shows. Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god is about to take on the timeline in his big show next week. To get you all caught up, Marvel has collected the hits for you to catch up without sitting through all those films. (However, that might be a good time anyway!) Thor, The Avengers, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War are all on the docket. So, you can get right into all the fun on Disney+ on Wednesday and not miss a beat.
Relive every glorious moment 💥 Catch up on Loki's journey with a new episode of Marvel Studios Legends before Marvel Studios' #Loki debuts June 9 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/D74JFFgPkw— Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 4, 2021
Disney describes these episodes, “LEGENDS retraces Loki’s evolution from power-mad villain, to a being with more noble tendencies.” And on the side of the Cube, “LEGENDS traces the journey of the Tesseract, a powerful object sought by villains and heroes alike.”
