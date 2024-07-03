Marvel TV Head Compares Daredevil: Born Again to X-Men ’97, Teases “New Direction”

The Man Without Fear is returning to the streaming screen. Back at San Diego Comic Con 2022, Marvel Studios confirmed the long running rumors that Charlie Cox would reprise his role as Matt Murdock in a new series dedicated to his famed Marvel character in the form of Daredevil: Born Again. This title serves as a double meaning, as Born Again pays homage to a major Daredevil comic arc while also signifying that the character is being “born again” under the Disney+ banner. Daredevil: Born Again was initially intended to be a complete reboot, but a creative overhaul in the midst of production led to the show now operating more as a continuation of where Netflix’s Daredevil series left off.

Daredevil: Born Again Draws Parallels to X-Men ’97

Marvel Studios’ most popular animated series laid the blueprint for Daredevil: Born Again.

Speaking on The Official Marvel Podcast, Marvel Studios Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum praised the upcoming Charlie Cox-led series while noting it bears resemblance to X-Men ’97.

“Daredevil is incredible. It’s similar in some ways to X-Men ’97 because it’s reviving something that the fans love,” Winderbaum explained. “But it’s taking it in a new direction.”

Cox’s first go around at playing Daredevil came in early 2015 when he starred in Netflix’s self-titled series. Netflix’s Daredevil received massive critical acclaim, cementing itself as one of the most popular superhero television shows ever produced. The success of Daredevil Season 1 gave Netflix the confidence to go all in with the “street level” Marvel heroes, as shows for Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and a crossover miniseries The Defenders all followed.

Netflix cancelled Daredevil after three seasons in late 2018, effectively bringing an end to its mini Marvel Universe. This allowed for the character’s rights, along with the other Defenders, to revert fully back to Marvel Studios, which since opened the door for programs like Daredevil: Born Again.

“These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was. Things have changed. Society’s changed,” Winderbaum added. “Matt and Wilson have changed, and their characters are going to collide in ways we’ve never seen before. It’s no longer enough to try to murder each other. There’s a whole game of politics at play.”

Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in March 2025.