Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness To Stream In IMAX Extended Format on Disney+

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be available to stream in IMAX ratio when it hits Disney+ this month. Earlier this week, the company announced that fans would be able to watch the spooky adventure from the comfort of their homes on June 22nd. Obviously, the choice was met with cheers from people who either hadn't seen the movie or those wanting to see it again but not chance a theater. It's the best of both worlds with the increased definition available on your home TV set. All of these high profile releases since the pandemic began have viewers wondering, how short should theatrical runs be. From the business side of things, it's more money for the streaming services when they hop over. But, going day and date like Warner Bros. was argued to be hurting theater distributors. It seems that the new standard is a good balance between the two approaches. Check out the Reddit post for yourselves.

Comicbook.com spoke to the movie's writer Michael Waldron about how fun it was to work with director Sam Raimi. "It wasn't a surprise that Sam was a delight, but I had the time of my life. Sam has become one of my dearest friends and my mentor, I guess, again, I wasn't surprised at how much I learned about directing, I learned everything. It fully felt like everything there is to learn from him, over the course of this, and so I had so much fun. For a movie this hard, this big, it shouldn't have been as much fun as it was, but we had so much fun the whole way through," Waldron revealed.

Marvel describes their mind-bending trip into the Multiverse: "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

Will you be watching Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at home when it hits Disney+? Let us know down in the comments!