Doctor Strange 2 Writer Had the Time of His Life Working With Sam Raimi

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is heading into its second weekend at the box office, and it's been a big hit with moviegoers. Currently, the MCU film has a 74% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 87% audience score. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "an inventive, outrageous turning point for the MCU." A huge part of the movie's success is due to the creative direction by Sam Raimi, who is best known for helming Evil Dead as well as the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man films. It seems everyone involved with the new Doctor Strange enjoyed working with Raimi, including writer Michael Waldron. Waldron recently had a chat with ComicBook.com and spoke about working with the iconic director.

"It wasn't a surprise that Sam was a delight, but I had the time of my life. Sam has become one of my dearest friends and my mentor, I guess, again, I wasn't surprised at how much I learned about directing, I learned everything. It fully felt like everything there is to learn from him, over the course of this, and so I had so much fun. For a movie this hard, this big, it shouldn't have been as much fun as it was, but we had so much fun the whole way through," Waldron shared.

Speaking to Collider, Raimi recently opened up about the potential deleted scenes for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He admitted that he wasn't sure which scenes Marvel would choose to include on any kind of home release, but he did say that there would be a lot to choose from. "I'm trying to remember what Marvel is including in the deleted scenes. It's really going to be their decision, but I know that there are at least two or three deleted scenes that will be included," Raimi said. "I don't know the full extent of them though."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. You can read the official description for the movie below:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in theaters.