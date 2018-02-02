Dave Bautista Bonded With Groot At Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista, who Drax, posed with Groot outside Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure park in Anaheim, California Monday.

Bautista reunited with his 7.5-foot co-star in front of the fan-favorite attraction, opened last May to coincide with Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The attraction sees guests enter the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, visiting the specialized collection of Taneleer Tivan, the Collector, in his sky-piercing fortress.

Guests are recruited by Rocket Raccoon to help him free the other Guardians of the Galaxy, who are being held prisoner as display pieces in the towering citadel.

As you help Rocket spring the rag-tag crew of intergalactic heroes from their prison, you’ll encounter state-of-the-art special effects and appearances by popular characters, with plenty of easter eggs suited for eagle-eyed Marvel fans.

The free-fall drop ride has an ‘Awesome Mix’ of its own, the space adventure boasting several randomized drop sequences set to some of music’s biggest hits, including The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back,” Steppenwolf’s “Born To Be Wild” and Elvis Presley’s “Burning Love.”

Bautista also visited with three Vyloos of the planet Berhert, the newest additions to the Collector’s ever-growing assortment of artifacts.

The specimens were acquired late last month, and guests are encouraged to interact with the shy but responsive bird-like creatures.

Mission: BREAKOUT! replaced the popular Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, part of Disney’s revamp of Disneyland‘s relatively new sister park, opened in 2001.

The Disneyland Resort is currently converting the Paradise Pier portion of Disney California Adventure park to Pixar Pier, home to the new Incredicoaster, inspired by Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles. The re-imagined ride coincides with Disney’s summer release of superhero blockbuster Incredibles 2.

Bautista next reprises his role as the tattooed and muscular Drax in May’s Avengers: Infinity War, uniting the entirety of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time.

Also expected to return for 2019’s Avengers 4 are co-stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Pom Klementieff.

Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! can be found exclusively at Disney California Park, part of the Disneyland Resort, in Anaheim, California.