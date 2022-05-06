Eagle-Eyed Marvel Fan Notices When America Chavez Stole the Sling Ring From Doctor Strange

Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have plenty of time to pore over the Sam Raimi flick frame-by-frame in the never-ending hunt for whatever Easter eggs they can find. When it comes to one eagle-eyed MCU fan, that means narrowing down the exact moment Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) stole the sling ring of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.

While it's not immediately clear when she took the teleportation device when the movie is playing at full speed, there's a moment when the sorcerer is questioning the dimension-hopping teen and the ring can clearly be seen in her hand with Strange none the wiser. See the still for yourself below.

"What's really amazing about her is that in the MCU version of America, she's 14 years old and I was 14 when I shot it," Gomez previously told People of her role. "So [I was literally] playing my age and that's a really big deal because [a lot] of teens don't get to feel represented because [there are] 20-year-olds playing 15-year-olds." She added, "What I also loved [about playing America] is that she's resilient and she is charismatic ... Even though literally, the entire world is against her, she's hopeful and you want to root for her. That's a really positive representation for Latinas and teens."

"I think when people see the movie, much like it is in life, it is not any one thing that defines any one character," Kevin Feige added in a press conference. "As Xochitl said, she's a 14-year-old girl figuring out this very traumatic element of her life, which is not the LGBTQ issue, it's the fact that she keeps being tossed around the Multiverse multiple, multiple times. Being truthful to that and showcasing that, and that is not what the movie is about, but it is an important part of the character she becomes in the comics. We wanted to touch upon that."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+. What'd you think about the sequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!