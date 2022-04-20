Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Star Teases Film’s Major Reshoots

It’s no secret that reshoots are a major part of the Marvel Studios production process. Studio boss Kevin Feige has even gone the length to call additional photography “key” to making the perfect, fan-favorite film. That means when it comes to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the highly anticipated sequel was no different.

In a recent interview with Game Informer, Doctor Strange 2 star Bruce Campbell made sure to remind the masses that reshoots are still very much a thing at the House of Ideas, revealing he has no idea as to whether or not his cameo will end up making it into the final cut of the movie.

“The Marvel guys, they make eight of these movies at the same time, so they’re always updating storylines. So, my buddy Sam has had to add scenes that they [Marvel] told him he had to shoot, and he’s removed scenes that no longer apply,” Campbell told the magazine (via The Direct). “So until May rolls around I don’t think Benedict Cumberbatch even knows if he’s in this movie or not.”

Feige appeared at a panel at the New York Film Academy in 2019, where he revealed his (and the studio’s) stance on reshoots.

“‘Reshoots’ was a bad word. ‘Oh this movie’s in reshoots, there must be a problem,’” Feige said of the connotations once surrounding the production process.

He added, “Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we’re smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we’re not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie. So we make the movie and go, ‘Oh yeah, no that’s not right. That doesn’t work,” and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be.”

Disney’s official synopsis for the film can be found below.

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.