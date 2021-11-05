Doctor Strange 2: Chiwetel Ejiofor Says He's Started Filming Multiverse of Madness

✖

Principal photography for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been underway in and around London for several months and now, Chiwetel Ejiofor has officially joined the production by filming his parts on the flick. Even with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and a handful of other additions, Karl Mordo (Ejiofor) will, in fact, return. Ejiofor made the filming revelation while calling into BBC's The One Show on Tuesday.

"I'm shooting Doctor Strange," the actor said. "It's very exciting and I'm looking forward to that. I'm in an undisclosed location at the moment. [Laughs]"

Chiwetel Ejiofor is so excited for Doctor Strange 2! He's in London right now filming the said film and from what he said, it sure sounds like a great time at set!pic.twitter.com/Wm1WZgwK42 — ۞Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness🦋 (@dailyDSITMOM) March 17, 2021

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis last year, Ejiofor would only say he was excited to work with Sam Raimi, being sure to keep everything else under lock and key.

"He's coming on," Ejiofor said at the time. "I'm very, very excited about that. Obviously, we've been sort of interrupted as the whole world has been in the pandemic but hopefully we are back on track with that and continuing quite soon, so I'm very excited about it."

Early last year, Raimi broke his silence on the production, revealing the Sorcerer Supreme was one of his favorite characters growing up outside of Spider-Man — a character he directed three movies of — and the Caped Crusader, Batman.

“I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters,” Raimi said. “He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

