‘Doctor Strange 2’ Reportedly Begins Filming This Year

Many fans are curious about the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers 4, which remains a mystery just months before the film premieres in theaters. After the indefinite postponement of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the only film on the docket is Spider-Man: Far From Home. But now we might have a better idea of what’s coming next.

Avengers: Infinity War actor Benedict Wong teased that he’s reprising his role as Wong for next year’s untitled sequel, but more importantly he teased that he’s returning to film Doctor Strange 2 at the end of the year. The actor was speaking at Fan Expo Vancouver when he dropped the big bombshell.

This isn’t the first hint that a Doctor Strange sequel was in the works, as director Scott Derrickson has been persistent in teasing some mind-bending panels from Steve Ditko’s comics, much like he did before beginning work on the first film.

Then there was also a report earlier this summer that said Benedict Cumberbatch was getting a major payday to return to reprise the role of the Sorcerer Supreme for his second solo film.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has not been shy about his desire to see a sequel, but with so many characters and franchise to build up, it’s hard to find time to fit everything in during their three-film-per-year schedule.

“Sometimes it’s where do those characters pop up? [Doctor] Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange [movie], which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he’s a very big part of Infinity War,” Feige explained. “So it is just a good problem to have when you have too many beloved characters that people want to see more of, whilst keeping to our core belief that we need to keep exploring nuance and keep doing different types of things.”

Screenwriter C. Robert Cargill has already detailed some of his plans for a potential sequel, though his involvement has yet to be confirmed. But if it is, we can expect to see the evil entity Nightmare involved.

“Marvel movies work in threes. They also work outside of their threes. Some of the better Marvel films have more than one villain in them,” Cargill previously said to Movie Web. “Me and Scott have not laid the groundwork for it but what I can say is that I have a feeling that whatever Nightmare is involved with, Baron Mordo, being somebody who considers himself the defender of natural law will have something to do with it.”

Doctor Strange 2 has yet to be formally announced, but if Wong is correct, we should expect to hear something very soon.