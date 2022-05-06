Doctor Strange 2 Just Teased an Omega-Level Mutant

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opened quite a few new doors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and created a few opportunities that a lot of fans don't even realize are in motion yet. We've compiled a list of all the Doctor Strange 2 Easter eggs you can find in the film – but there's definitely one in particular that we need to highlight here!

(WARNING: Major Doctor Strange 2 SPOILERS Follow!)

As everyone now knows, the big pivot point in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes in the second act, when Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) jump to the reality of Earth-838 to escape from Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Earth-838 and its reality are controlled by The Illuminati, a cabal of powerful Marvel heroes that protect their reality and the multiverse from threat. One of the most buzzworthy members of the Illuminati is no doubt John Krasinski joining the MCU as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic.

Doctor Strange 2 doesn't give us a full-fledged Fantastic Four introduction, but when Reed Richards tries to talk down Wanda Maximoff during her assault on the Illuminati, he does drop one Eater egg: he has kids. The moment doesn't last long (since Wanda claps back with one of the most chilling lines in Marvel movies) but it is an important one.

Franklin Richards – Omega-Level Mutant

In Marvel Comics lore, there are rankings of the mutant powers in the X-Men world. "Omega-Level Mutants" are not surprisingly the most powerful of the bunch, as their powers can affect worlds, universes, or the nature of reality itself. One of those omega-level mutants (and most powerful characters in all of Marvel) is the son of Reed Richards, Franklin Richards.

Like Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Franklin Richards has the power to warp or change reality according to his whim. Franklin's power is so great that he has created entire pocket realities just from his subconscious thoughts; he's also done battle with Celestials (in one variant form) and enslaved Galactus to be his own personal herald. In short: Franklin Richards is indisputably one of the most powerful characters in all of Marvel. And Wanda just killed the father of Franklin Richards of Earth-838...

Like Scarlet Witch, however, Franklin Richards' character has gotten somewhat jumbled in the last ten years or so. He was the ultimate Omega-level mutant for much of his run; then it was retconned that he's not a mutant, but something more on a cosmic scale. There's no telling how the MCU will choose to adapt the character (now that Marvel Studios has access to X-Men and mutants), we just know that having an all-powerful, reality-altering character now on the table is going to bear fruit at some point in the MCU.

NOTE: Reed Richards' other kid is Valeria Richards, who is super-genius (but not superpowered).

