Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Is ‘Evil Strange’ Actually Strange Supreme?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has released its first trailer online, and as fans found out when they went to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters, the trailer ends with a pretty game-changing reveal. (Spoilers for the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer follow!) The first look at Doctor Strange 2 certainly made the film live up to its “Multiverse of Madness” title, by showing Stephen Strange trying to unravel the mystery of the multiverse – which certainly seems to be a bit out of sorts. But who is this new “Evil Strange?” That’s the million (billion?) dollar question.

After the events of Loki, What If…?, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s no surprise that the conflict in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is no less than cleaning up that massive mess that’s been made of the lines between dimensions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first footage from Doctor Strange 2 confirms a fair number of Marvel fans theories and leaks: America Chavez’s dimensional portal powers certainly seem like a major MacGuffin in the film. One scene of footage shows Strange locked in a fierce battle with a villain who looks unmistakably like Shuma Gorath, the evil entity from a dark dimension who is rumored to be pursuing Chavez across dimensions, in attempt to steal her powers. The key is that Chavez’s powers could allow the evil entity access to any dimension it has yet to consume – but where does that journey of conquering begin?

What we see in the final sequence of the Doctor Strange 2 trailer could easily be the moment that Strange visits the first dimension Shuma Gorath ruined – or at least one of the ruined dimensions left behind. Marvel Comics fans know the comic book history of Shuma Gorath mentions that the evil entity’s true form cannot be perceived by mortals and that the tentacled monster with one big eye is simply the limit of his form that can be perceived in the physical world. As one of the main demonic powers in the Marvel Universe (even more powerful than Mephisto!), it wouldn’t be surprising to see the villain take several forms in the film – including “Evil Strange”.

“Evil Strange” Revealed in Doctor Strange 2 Trailer

Evil Strange being a manifestation of Shuma Gorath actually makes a lot more sense than Strange Supreme making a reappearance after What If…? The Marvel animated series actually brought Strange Supreme on a pretty dynamic character arc – which ended with him being a Guardian of the Multiverse, who is keeping the Infinity Stone powered Ultron and/or King Killmonger trapped in a dead dimension. That’s all to say: Strange Supreme is currently a heroic figure again, so it’s hard to imagine he’s “Evil Strange.”

In fact, based on the first Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster it’s possible that Strange Supreme COULD make an appearance, to help take down the real villain.