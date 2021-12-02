Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness LEGO Set Reveals America Chavez Battling Surprising Villain

After the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie on the docket is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There’s a lot we still don’t know about the genre-bending blockbuster, outside of a few key members of its ensemble cast. With the film reportedly undergoing several weeks of reshoots, we’ll probably have to wait a while to see official footage — but a new leaked piece of merchandise reveals a pretty interesting look. A LEGO set for Multiverse of Madness, which you can check out below, shows LEGO figures of Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong), and newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) fighting in what is dubbed a “Gargantos Showdown.” This seems to confirm that the relatively-obscure Marvel villain, who debuted in an issue of Sub-Mariner in 1969, is in the film.

Of course, fans will surely speculate as to whether or not Gargantos could lead to Shuma-Gorath, a large inter-dimensional monster that many have been curious to see in the film. There’s a chance that the name Gargantos could be a smokescreen (not unlike how the MCU introduced Kang the Conqueror as “He Who Remains” earlier this year), or that the monster could be just one separate boss on the narrative road to Shuma.

Multiverse of Madness will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo.

This news comes just weeks after Marvel Studios delayed Multiverse of Madness and the rest of its 2022 film slate, moving the film from March to May of 2022.

“It’s production shifts and changes, and because we have so many slots, we can just shift slots,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Variety last month. “All the Marvel slots are the same, we’re just shifting when they’re coming out. And yes, Strange [in the Multiverse of Madness] has moved six weeks, so instead of there being three months between Marvel movies, there will be five months between Marvel movies and I think we can all handle that.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released on May 6, 2022.