Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Promo Art Reveals New Look at Updated Costume

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home is dominating the box office, the next film out from Marvel Studios will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Sam Raimi follow-up to Scott Derrickson’s 2016 feature is set to hit theaters next May, and the House of Ideas is already starting to promote the feature. Within the past week, the Burbank-based studio released the official teaser for the flick, and a wave of Marvel Legends action figures that revealed some new characters in the feature.

Now, a new piece of promo art is giving fans their best look at the Master of the Mystic Arts. Strange’s look is awfully similar to how he appeared in previous MCU films. Despite the Time Stone no longer existing in this plane of existence, the sorcerer continues wearing the Eye of Agamotto. See the new artwork for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As with most other Marvel projects, major plot details for Multiverse of Madness are being kept under lock and key. Cumberbatch himself previously confirmed the cast and crew for the flick reconvened for an extensive round of reshoots.

“Very excited. Sam Raimi’s at the helm so expect extraordinary things,” the MCU superstar said in October. “And yeah we’re making it even better: we’ve got some reshoots coming up in November and December, and it comes out in May. And I guess you’ll have to wait until then… That’s all you get.”

Studio boss Kevin Feige has praised the ability for reshoots time and time again, saying they’re an integral part of the outfit’s production process.

“Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we’re smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we’re not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie,” Feige said in 2019. “So we make the movie and go, ‘Oh yeah, no that’s not right. That doesn’t work,” and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6, 2022. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!