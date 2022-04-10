Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Runtime Revealed

After rumors suggesting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could end up being one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s longest flicks, that looks not to be the case. Instead, the highly anticipated Sam Raimi feature is going to click in at just over two over hours — or two hours and six minutes, to be exact. Given that credits will take up a few of that, it’s likely the film itself will be under two hours long.

The official runtime came through as tickets for the follow-up went on sale, quickly breaking online sales records. The film is already Fandango’s best-selling movie of the year. “The epic first day of presales for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness proves fans are beyond excited to experience all the thrills, chills and blockbuster surprises Marvel Studios is known to deliver,” said Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis in a statement.

The earliest box office tracking is also painting a grand picture for Marvel Studios. According to some exhibition experts, the film may end up opening anywhere between $165 million to $205 million as Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) duke it out to see who’s the best sorcerer in the MCU.

“Wow. That’s a question I’ve been asking kids on the playground since third grade. Who is stronger, this character or that character? Well, I think Wanda’s magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any of the other characters in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn’t have, and he’s got the help of Kamar-Taj,” Raimi previously told Fandango. “If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves … there could be Doctor Strange out there that’s more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it’s all a mixed bag of possibilities.”

Disney’s official synopsis for the film can be found below.

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.