Loki Fan Creates Ultimate Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Poster

The events of Loki ripped open the multiverse, an event likely to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the foreseeable future. At the very least, the series will lead directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Tom Hiddleston's Asgardian trickster is reportedly set to appear. Since Marvel Studios has been radio silent regarding the film — so much so, Benedict Cumberbatch was forced to hide his look during a Zoom interview — fans are taking it upon themselves to make whatever Strange-related content they can.

Enter, Cesar.

Working under @elilusionista.cl on Instagram, the digital artist crafted the perfect teaser poster for Multiverse of Madness. While the Sorcerer Supreme and his Sanctum Sanctorum are featured prominently at the top — not to forget the sorcerer's Cloak of Levitation — both Loki and the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) can be seen as well. In fact, each of their respective crowns is featured in a cloud of the respective magician's magic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by César ♠️ (@elilusionista.cl)

While Loki closely ties into the second Doctor Strange flick, Loki director Kate Herron previously said the filmmakers behind the projects didn't directly work with each other. Instead, Marvel's overseeing producers would be the ones to communicate back and forth.

"Not between filmmakers. So basically every filmmaker has a sort of, you work with an executive producer from Marvel," Herron explained. "So I was working with a producer called Kevin Wright and he would have those internal conversations and then he would come back and be like, 'This is anything we need to shift from that bigger multi-verse conversation.' So there definitely was places that in the story we tweaked it, but particularly in how we explain stuff in the Miss Minutes video. And then obviously like When He Remains is telling his story and how he did everything, I think that was, we had an idea, but it was sort of always evolving based upon the ripple effect of the nature of the beast basically."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for release on March 25, 2022 while Doctor Strange and Loki are both now streaming on Disney+ now. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

