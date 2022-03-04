New Scarlet Witch Image Surfaces From Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

A new image of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff – aka Scarlet Witch – in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been revealed. As you can see below, the image shows Wanda looking very ethereal (and beautiful) in full Scarlet Witch mode. The exact source of the image has yet to be determined; if not an actual scene from Doctor Strange 2, it certainly is a pretty stunning promo image. See for yourself:

No one seems to know where there is from but we seem to have a new Scarlet Witch image. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3gR9Lg9dOy — Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) March 1, 2022

Marvel fans have been going wild with theories about how Wanda’s story as Scarlet Witch continues in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The trailers and posters for the film have teased different variants of Scarlet Witch being involved in the story – to the Wanda we left at the end of WandaVision to alternate Scarlet Witch who may well be a villain – to the zombified Wanda who we met in Marvel’s What If…? animated series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness producer Richie Palmer previously teased that the only thing that Marvel fans can expect from Scarlet Witch in this film is the unexpected:

“They are arguably two of the most – if not the most – powerful beings in the MCU,” Palmer said of Wanda and Doctor Strange. “It was only a matter of time before we got them together, and we do it in a pretty fun, unique way… It’s a classic Marvel team up, but they do some things together that you’d never expect to see them do.”

“Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’ To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange..”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.The film is directed by Sam Raimi from a script by Michael Waldron. The film hits theaters May 6th.