Doctor Strange 2 Outselling The Batman and All Other 2022 Films

Ahead of tonight's world premiere, Fandango reports that, since tickets went on sale on April 6th, Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was recently voted the most anticipated movie of the summer, is outselling The Batman in presales at the same point in the sales cycle to become the most pre-sold movie of 2022 thus far. Fandango reports that the sequel is selling five times as many tickets as the first Doctor Strange and outpacing other Marvel Studios movies, including Captain Marvel, Thor: Ragnarok, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness officially opens in theaters on Friday.

Fandango also surveyed thousands of fans seeing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to see what has them this excited about the movie. According to the results:

93% are excited to see more Marvel films exploring the multiverse.

92% look forward to exploring the events following Spider-Man: No Way Home.

92% are fans of Benedict Cumberbatch.

90% are fans of director Sam Raimi.

85% are fans of Elizabeth Olsen.

83% are avoiding social media this week to avoid spoilers.

78% are fans of WandaVision.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will reshape the way we experience comic book movies moving forward," says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis in a press release. "Fans can't wait to see what magic director Sam Raimi has in store for them as he delivers an epic spectacle that needs to be seen on the biggest screen possible."

Starting today, Fandango offers a Doctor Strange-themed card for fans looking for gifts. They're on sale now.

In Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Sam Raimi directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a script written by Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, and Xochitl Gomez.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section. Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6th. Tickets are on sale now.