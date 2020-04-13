Doctor Strange 2 Reportedly Adds Sam Raimi Collaborator Robert Stromberg as Production Designer

Pre-production on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues remotely as another major piece of the filmmaking puzzle has reportedly fallen into place. According to a new update on IMDbPro, the Doctor Strange sequel has added production designer Robert Stromberg. Around these parts, Stromberg might best be known for his role as the production designer on James Cameron’s Avatar. Other major credits on his resume include Sam Raimi‘s Oz the Great and Powerful and Tim Burton‘s Alice in Wonderland. He won a pair of Oscars for his work on Avatar and Alice in Wonderland.

Though some of his most notable credits come in production design, Stromberg was also hired by Disney to direct the Angelina Jolie-starring Maleficent, his directorial debut. Prior to that, he and his company have served as a prominent visual effects vendor, doing work on anything from Game of Thrones to Pirates of the Caribbean, Pan’s Labyrinth, and Kull the Conqueror.

We’ve yet to hear much about what the Doctor Strange sequel will feature, though a previously released synopsis teases both the return of the Time Stone as well as Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Baron Karl Mordo. You can see that below.

“After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange’s plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil.”

Now that Strange has been delayed a full six months, there’s the slight possibility things could change, especially now that Raimi has taken over for Scott Derrickson. The filmmaker had previously parted the project due to creative differences between he and the studio. Derrickson has since broken silence on the changing of the guard, applauding Marvel for hiring the former Spider-Man filmmaker.

“I’ve worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I’ve known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend,” Derrickson wrote on Twitter earlier this year. “What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now scheduled to hit theaters November 5, 2021.

