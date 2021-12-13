Doctor Strange Strikes an Unexpected Bargain in New Marvel Preview

Doctor Strange makes a bargain with a powerful Marvel Comics villain in the preview for Savage Avengers #27. Savage Avengers — which has chronicled Conan the Barbarian’s journey through the Marvel Universe alongside such heroes as Strange, Wolverine, Magik, and others — is coming to an end with its 28th issue. Whether that’s due to Funcom’s recent acquisition of the Conan the Barbarian intellectual property is unclear. Either way, the penultimate chapter of “The Kulan Gath Saga” sees Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme striking a deal with one of his oldest and most powerful foes, Shuma-Gorath, to defeat the sorcerer. You can see the preview below.

Gerry Duggan has been Savage Avengers‘ writer throughout the series’ entire run. Patrick Zircher draws Savage Avengers #27, with colors by Java Tartaglia, letters by Travis Landham, and a cover by Valerio Giangiordano & Frank D’Armata. Here’s the issue’s official synopsis:

“This is the one you’ve been waiting for—Conan, Dr. Strange, Dr. Doom and a time master to be named later all join your favorite Savage Avengers to put a dagger-sized pin into the heart of the Kulan Gath saga. You won’t see this end coming… ’cause we didn’t either.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Savage Avengers #27 goes on sale on December 15th. Check out the full preview below.

