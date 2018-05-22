Best Doctor Strange Spell Cosplay Ever Uses LED Fans

In the year’s since Marvel Studios brought Doctor Strange into the live-action realm, fans have been trying to figure out how to recreate the sorcerer’s unique aesthetic. But it looks like one recreation could be the best among them.

Twitter user Rainmaker1973 recently shared a Japanese video, which shows two LED fans being used to recreate Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) runes. You can check out a video of it below.

As you can see, the end result is pretty close to lifelike, displaying an intricately-constructed holographic spell that looks like it really could be being cast in the air. And as it turns out, the video actually uses a somewhat-accessible piece of technology – Phantom, a company that sells two different kinds of 3D holographic displays.

At the moment, it’s unknown exactly when we will see the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in a solo context again, despite early rumors swirling about Doctor Strange 2. But in the meantime, fans got a pretty good dose of the Master of the Mystic Arts in Avengers: Infinity War, and arguably saw a more developed version of the character in the process.

“He’s fun,” Cumberbatch said at a press event last month. “The evolution of him in [Infinity War] is interesting.”

“He’s, as everyone is in this film, constantly taken by surprise by the speed of events, the ramping up of jeopardy, however the events and threats just overtake them basically.” Cumberbatch continued. “Everyone is just playing a game of survival in this film. He still seems to be a little step ahead, slightly book-ending it with some foresight. Also, trying to be more of the adult in the room. There’s still comedy but he’s not quite as petulant and certainly not as egotistical narcissistic as he was in the first film.”

And while Doctor Strange‘s arc took a somewhat-surprising turn by Infinity War‘s end, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have hinted that it’s all part of a bigger plan.

“What did [Doctor Strange] do before [saying that ‘This is the only way.’]?” Joe Russo posited earlier this month. “He saw fourteen million futures, potential futures. So maybe Doctor Strange knows something.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.