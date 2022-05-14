Doctor Strange 2: Charlize Theron Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of MCU Debut

Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has come out, a lot of their secrets are coming out of the bag. We already know that the film will feature cameos from Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier and a bunch of other appearances. But one of the other big appearances was Charlize Theron. Theron joined the film as a major Marvel character known as Clea. The actress recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at her MCU debut.

In the video you see Theron doing a lot of the behind-the-scenes for her scenes as the character. It seems to be your run of the mill behind the scenes VFX that all big budget films do. Theron also gives us a good look at the live-action versions of Clea’s costume. You can check out the video below!

Sneaky peaky BTS pic.twitter.com/w252Cx6w7U — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) May 13, 2022

Even though the film features a number of surprising cameos for its Illuminati, as well as various pieces of narrative canon, this film acts as the first live-action appearance of Theron as Clea, one of Doctor Strange’s love interests, and ally. Fans have been eager to see Clea enter the MCU for quite some time, and while speaking to ComicBook.com about his work on the film, Multiverse of Madness screenwriter Michael Waldron spoke about her introduction.

“Charlize, she’s badass,” Waldron explained in our interview, which you can check out in the video above. “It’s awesome. It’s so cool. I was so excited. It’s dream casting for that character. I felt like we needed to close the book on Doctor Strange and Christine Palmer’s relationship, and I feel like she advances him as a character, when she tells him to not be afraid of loving someone [or] of letting himself be loved. That’s what opens the door for him to finally meet his great love from the comics. And so, she’s every bit his equal. And I just think they have an amazing dynamic in the comics, and so I’m excited to see how that plays out in the future.”

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!

