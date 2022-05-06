Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness Releases "Mind-Bending" New Featurette

✖





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dropped a behind-the-scenes look at the brand new movie. Sam Raimi, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and Kevin Feige all got a second in the spotlight. For Cumberbatch, he teased a wildly inventive adventure. The Scarlet Witch actress talked about how this film was truly a Raimi movie with a couple of jump scares. Feige spoke on how this whole thing came together and how horror ends up being a central element in the Multiverse of Madness. Sometimes, infinite possibilities are not a staunchly good thing. You can check out the full clip for yourself down below.

Writer Michael Waldron says that the Multiverse is supposed to present an element of terror in the movie. "In every way, it shapes the emotional heart of the story. It has to," he argued. "The multiverse isn't just a MacGuffin where we're like, 'Okay, this is just a kitschy thing that we're playing with in this movie.' If you're faced with alternate realities and with alternate versions of yourself that has to become the emotional heart, exploring who you might be if you were a different version of yourself, if you made other choices, the right choices or the wrong choices. It's complex stuff, emotionally, and that's exactly why it's so thrilling and so great for a cast as dramatically talented as this one."

Explore the mind-bending side of the Multiverse in this brand new featurette for Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness 🤯



Get tickets now and experience it only in theaters May 6: https://t.co/VoGdr7T8HN pic.twitter.com/gTUENpbVYg — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) April 22, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a fresh synopsis: "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

What scares do you want to see in Doctor Strange's next movie? Let us know down in the comments!