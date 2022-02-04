Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Promo Art Reveals New Looks at Mordo and Rintrah

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film scheduled for 2022, and it’s set to feature the return of Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role as well as Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. The first official trailer for the film was released as a post-credits scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and now it’s available to watch over and over again online while fans figure out their theories. Another returning actor is Chiwetel Ejiofor who played Mordo in the first Doctor Strange, and one newcomer that fans are very excited about is Rintrah, an interdimensional minotaur with ties to Doctor Strange lore. Earlier today, Twitter account @DrStrangeUpdate shared some epic promotional art of both Mordo and Rintrah.

“New promotional art of Master Mordo in DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS,” the account wrote. You can check out the first image below:

“New promotional art of Rintrah in DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS,” they added in another post. That post can be seen here:

Speaking with ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis back in 2020, Ejiofor would only say he was excited to work with Sam Raimi, being sure to keep everything else under lock and key. “He’s coming on,” Ejiofor said at the time. “I’m very, very excited about that. Obviously, we’ve been sort of interrupted as the whole world has been in the pandemic but hopefully, we are back on track with that and continuing quite soon, so I’m very excited about it.”

Cumberbatch also talked about the upcoming movie in a recent interview with Esquire.

“I’ve got the Second Album Fear with this one, like anyone should, because the first one was such a riotous success and he’s become a much-loved character,” Cumberbatch explained. “They’re very good at exceeding expectations, when expectations are low. I think it’s always harder to exceed them when they’re high. I’m not saying they make them low. ‘We’re going to do Ant-Man!’ It’s just the way they make these things work. On paper you think ‘Is that exciting?’ They’re starting to take more risks now, I think. I mean, their directors are very tied into the house style. But, you know, Taika Waititi, they were, like, ‘Are we…? Is this going to work?’ And it’s f-cking so funny, Thor: Ragnarok.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released on May 6th.



