Doctor Strange: New Sorcerer Supreme Debuts In New Marvel Preview

Doctor Strange is dead. After Marvel’s Death of Doctor Strange mini-event wrapped up, the Marvel Universe now has a new Sorceress Supreme, and she’s a familiar face to fans of Marvel’s mystical lore. Coming this week, Clea takes over the Sanctum Sanctorum and she’s already dealing with some of the world’s biggest threats.

In a new preview unveiled by the House of Ideas, Clea is already forced to face off against Victor Von Doom in a power struggle for the role. As Strange writer Jed MacKay previously told us, Clea’s backstory is something that will feature heavily into the series, especially her time in the Dark Dimension.

“Stephen’s take on the role of Sorcerer Supreme has strayed over the years, but essentially he believed himself a doctor. The scale may have changed and the patient lists may have swelled to include everyone on the planet, but essentially he was there to fix, to heal, to put to rights,” MacKay said. “Clea, on the other hand, comes from a line of rapacious conquerors, and her views on the correct way to discharge her duties are going to be colored by that. She’s not even a native resident of Earth, but rather an alien queen, heir to the title of warlord, and we’ll see how that influences her in the position of Sorcerer Supreme.”

He added, “It’s fun putting Clea into the spotlight and seeing how she goes about her business. She’s native to the Dark Dimension, has never been human, and wants something with the same single-minded desire that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from Umar and Dormammu. And now she’s the world’s Sorcerer Supreme, and isn’t shy about reminding people what that, all of that, means.”

The book’s full solicitation can be found below.

A NEW SORCERER SUPREME RISES! Doctor Strange is dead! And a new Sorcerer Supreme has taken the title, or should we say Sorceress? Haunted by her recently returned memories, Clea longs to bring Stephen Strange back from the dead! But when a mysterious group attacks the magical realm, Clea must rise to the duties of Sorcerer Supreme. For she is now the sole protector of Earth against magical threats. Don’t miss the twists and turns as Jed MacKay continues the story from THE DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE with artist Marcelo Ferreira (THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN)!

Written by: Jed MacKay

Art by: Marcelo Ferreira

Cover by: Björn Barends

Page Count: 36 Pages

Release Date: March 2, 2022

