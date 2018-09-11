‘Doctor Strange’ Director Scott Derrickson Returns to Twitter

The Sorcerer Supreme has returned to Twitter! Well, not exactly, but the man who brought Doctor Strange to the big screen Scott Derrickson has.

Derrickson took a sabbatical from the platform recently, heading over solely to Instagram for a bit. Yesterday he returned, writing “【B】 【A】 【C】 【K】” with the GIF of a back tattoo with the scales of Justice coming from a cross. One side holds the Bible and the other a Sword with the words Faith and Justice beneath them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s good to have Derrickson back on the platform, and the exchange between him and writer C. Robert Cargill was hilarious, resulting in Pillsbury Doughboy and Pulp Fiction memes with some Casablanca references for good measure.

As for why he left in the first place, it occurred around the same time as several others left the platform after the firing of James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so that could have played a part in it. Derrickson also pinned a tweet to his account at the time that read “Twitter is hell”, so it seems he’s had a love-hate (mostly hate) relationship with the social media platform for a while now. With all the James Gunn stuff hitting full force at the the time, it might have been the catalyst to him finally leaving the service for a while.

Doctor Strange had a big part to play in Avengers: Infinity War, and will likely have a critical role in Avengers 4 (you know, despite fading away and all). There are plans for a full-on Doctor Strange sequel of course, and Derrickson recently broke down who might make a good villain for it in a fan Q&A.

“Possibly Nightmare, but he’s a tricky villain to get right. And you can’t tell the story of Doctor Strange w/out eventually dealing w/Clea,” Derrickson wrote.

Nightmare was actually a choice for the original film, but he was ruled out for overcomplicating the plot.

“Kevin [Feige] made a very cogent case,” the director told Empire. “The trouble with starting with Nightmare is getting across the idea of the Dream Dimension as another dimension. The movie was challenging enough. It’s already an exposition-heavy movie… Dormammu made the most sense. And he is the most present villain in the comics.”

Hopefully, we’ll get a full sequel sooner than later. In the meantime, fans can catch Doctor Strange on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital now.