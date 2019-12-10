Trump Campaign Compares President to Thanos in New Tweet

House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump’s re-election is 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019

On the same day the House of Representatives introduced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, the politician’s team took to Twitter to compare him to one of the biggest genocidal maniacs in entertainment. That’s right, one of Trump’s official campaign accounts tweeted a video of Thanos (Josh Brolin) from Avengers: Endgame with Trump’s head superimposed over top the Mad Titan’s.

As you might expect, Twitter’s having a field day with the tweet for one of many reasons — primarily because the president compared himself to a villain who’s killed millions. Then there’s the fact the campaign used a clip from Avengers: Endgame where Thanos’ arrogance blinds him to the point he didn’t realize he was getting beat — the scene Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) ripped away the Infinity Stones without Thanos knowing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the clip, the horrifying Thanos/Trump hybrid snaps, dusting away Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and other high-ranking members of the president’s congressional opposition. You can see the bizarre (and slightly horrifying) clip above. I wonder what Disney thinks about this.

