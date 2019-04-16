Thousands of Funko Pops Are Buy One, Get One 50% Off

Entertainment Earth’s massive buy one, get one 50% off sale on Funko Pops is about halfway through, but you can still take advantage of the deal on nearly 4000 figures – including big pre-orders and exclusives. You can shop the entire sale right here sorted by bestsellers. Some popular choices are listed below to help get you started:

• Stan Lee (Patina) Funko Pop

• The Office Funko Pops

• Pokemon Charmander Funko Pop

• Pokemon Bulbasaur Funko Pop

• Freddie Mercury Wembley 1986 Funko Pop

• Disney Funko Pops

• Marvel Funko Pops

• Michael Jordan Funko Pop

• Batman 80th Anniversary Funko Pops

• Game of Thrones Iron Throne Funko Pops

• Kool-Aid Man Funko Pop

• Dragon Ball Funko Pops

• Harry Potter Funko Pops

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Funko Pops

The list above is only a fraction of what’s available, so head on over to Entertainment Earth to shop it all (shipping is free on orders of $79 or more). The checkboxes on the left will help you manage the sale and drill down to find the Funko Pops you’re looking for.

On a related note, this Entertainment Earth exclusive DuckTales Funko Pop figure was released yesterday, and it features Scrooge McDuck sporting the red coat that he wears in the original Carl Barks comics, the 1989 NES game from Capcom, and the current Disney Channel series starring David Tennant.

The DuckTales Scrooge McDuck Red Coat #555 Funko Pop figure is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for May. The official description reads:

“Life is like a hurricane in Duckburg, but you can bring home this fabulous Pop! Vinyl figure and create your own DuckTales from the popular cartoon series. This exclusive version has Scrooge McDuck in his red coat, just like in the original comic books, NES game from Capcom, and the current Disney Channel series where he’s voiced by David Tennant! Measuring approximately 3 3/4-inches tall, the DuckTales Scrooge McDuck Red Coat Pop! Vinyl Figure #555 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive comes packaged in a window display box.”

