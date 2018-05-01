Here’s Your Exclusive First Look at the Elektra Premium Format Figure From Sideshow

Sideshow Collectibles is preparing to unveil a new Elektra Premium Format figure, and we're very excited to bring you the very first gallery of official images!

Details about the figure haven't been made available thus far, but the images featured here are more than enough to sell me on it. The figure is designed as a companion to Sideshow's recently released Daredevil Premium Format Figure, so the image below tells us that that this polystone beauty is going to be around 22-inches tall. We're guessing that it will come in at around the same price as well. Currently, you can pre-order the Daredevil figure right here for $575.

Another image in the gallery below reveals that the Elektra figure will feature an alternate arm with sai as an second display option. Personally, I prefer that alternate option as it makes the pose a little more aggressive.

The gallery also includes a look at the Elektra figure from multiple angles. As you'll see, the details are fantastic - light years ahead of previous Elektra releases from Sideshow.

We expect that additional details will arrive soon for the Elektra Premium Format Figure, and interested parties can RSVP for those details right here.

In other Sideshow Collectibles statue news, the DC Comics Joker Gotham City Nightmare statue has been unveiled, and it will surely haunt the dreams of anyone that lays eyes on it. Even Batman would probably be terrified of this abomination, that is, unless he leveled the playing field by becoming equally monstrous.

The Gotham City Nightmare Joker statue is available to pre-order right here in both standard and exclusive editions for $520 and $535 respectively. The exclusive edition adds another gruesome swap-out portrait with a closed mouth, a pedestal for displaying the alternate portrait, and a jack-in-the-box accessory that's bubbling over with chemicals. Designer Paul Komoda notes that the figure is an "organic collage of al the elements of The Joker's life and his character intermeshed into his body". In other words, the statue is completely covered with Easter eggs. See if you can find them all!

