Elizabeth Olsen Reveals WandaVision Fan Theory She Thought Should Have Been Used

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theatres tomorrow night, and it will see the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange as well as Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. This will mark Olsen's first appearance as Wanda since WandaVision hit Disney+ last year. During the Emmy-winning series, Wanda officially became the Scarlet Witch and fans are eager to see what's next for her. During the movie's press tour, Olsen has been open about what she would like to see happen to her character in the future, including wanting to say Wanda's famous line from House of M. During a recent interview with The Independent, Olsen also shared which fan theory she wished could have come true.

"I love fan theories 'cause I always think they're very clever. There are usually ones where I'm like, 'Sh*t, we should have done that!'" Olsen shared. "There was one where they thought we were bringing in the Multiverse with the Pietro character, with Evan [Peters]. The sad thing is, when we were doing WandaVision before COVID, that was not part of the docket yet, and then it kind of overlapped when we finished the show. So we could have actually gone back and fixed or adjusted that. I thought that could have been cool to make Pietro a part of the Multiverse."

Of course, Aaron Taylor-Johnson played Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver opposite Olsen in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The character died and was resurrected during Wanda's Westview anomaly in WandaVision. However, the role was played by Evan Peters, who played Quicksilver in the X-Men franchise. Many assumed his appearance would mean the start of the MCU's Multiverse or at least an introduction to mutants in the franchise, but that was not the case.

Currently, the MCU doesn't have any mutants, but a trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that was released earlier this year teased the return of Patrick Stewart's Professor X, which means mutants could finally play a role in the franchise.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Cumberbatch, Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez. You can read the official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse below:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens only in theaters on May 6th.