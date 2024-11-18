Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Why She Keeps Returning to Marvel (And It Might Surprise You)

Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has explained why she keeps reprising her role in the franchise. By taking on big-budget superhero projects, the actress is able to balance out her high-profile genre work with smaller productions.

“I’d never really had the mentality of ‘one for them, one for me,’” Olsen said in an interview with Vulture. “Marvel has been such a consistent thing I’ve been able to return to and has created — what’s the word? — some feeling of insurance in my life that has given me freedom to choose other jobs. So I haven’t felt like, ‘And then I’ll do this to do this.’”

Prior to her MCU debut, Olsen made a name for herself on the indie circuit. In particular, she earned several accolades for her performance in 2011’s Martha Marcy May Marlene. While she’s appeared in seven Marvel projects since 2014 (including an uncredited cameo in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and a voiceover role in What If…?), Olsen has continued to find time for plenty of non-tentpole fare over the years. Some of her notable credits outside of Marvel include Ingrid Goes West and the TV series Sorry for Your Loss.

While Marvel has been a tremendous opportunity for Olsen, she seems to be prioritizing diversifying her filmography now. After starring in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen doesn’t miss portraying Scarlet Witch, and she’s commented about the importance of playing a variety of characters as her career progresses. That said, she hasn’t completely shut the door on returning to Marvel. She’d be up to play Wanda again — even though the character seemingly died in Doctor Strange 2.

Some actors have balked at the chance to join the MCU due to the sizable commitment it represents, as the contracts typically call for multiple appearances spread out across several years. That could limit someone’s ability to stretch their creative muscles, but Olsen found a way to make it work. She isn’t the only Marvel star to strike this vital balance; Mark Ruffalo was nominated for multiple Oscars in between turns as the Hulk, for example. Signing on for Marvel isn’t for everyone, but these types of success stories illustrate it’s possible to pursue a wide range of roles while fulfilling franchise obligations.

Whether or not Olsen returns to Marvel remains to be seen. That will likely depend on where the story of the Multiverse Saga goes from here and if there’s a natural spot to bring Wanda back. It would be a shame if Marvel revived the character just for the sake of it, and based on Olsen’s comments about wanting to expand her repertoire, she likely wouldn’t be interested in something like that. Regardless, being involved in the franchise has opened many doors for her, and she’s now established herself as a respected household name capable of handling any project that comes her way.