Is Elizabeth Olsen Teasing a Marvel Return in Agatha?

Agatha All Along hits this week and Elizabeth Olsen had some more comments about a Scarlet Witch return. During last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Marvel star said she would be open to come back to the MCU. Clearly, she knows how much Wanda Maximoff means to all the fans out there. But, Olsen also talked about her love for the Scarlet Witch and a desire to have more fun in this Marvel world. She went on to acknowledge Wanda's seeming demise in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen clarified to Kimmel, "There was a red light of explosive energy…" So, there's something going on here. But, it's hard to know if the actress is just being playful or there's some other scheme afoot. At any rate, the WandaVision star knows how to set the Internet on fire.

"I think I'm dead. I would beg to leave a window open [to return] … I would like to figure out how to cleverly [be] beyond dead. We need to find the smartest writers to figure out how to make this all make sense."

From these small comments, it's clear that Olsen wants to put her costume back on. The only question now is how that's going to happen. Scarlet Witch's demise in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seems pretty conclusive. But, dealing with magic and being in The Multiverse Saga provide multiple avenues for getting Wanda back on the board in the MCU. In fact, a lot of fans have been wondering if Agatha All Along is going to end up putting Scarlet Witch back into the main universe at the end. After all, The Witches' Road leads those who can survive its trials to their greatest desire. Could it be that one of these magical ladies and their companion will be looking for The Scarlet Witch? It's not exactly unlikely.

Agatha All Along Trailers Have Been Pushing Wanda References

All of the clips for Agatha's new spinoff have leaned-in on the Scarlet Witch teases. The first official trailer for the Disney+ show saw a mystery body with a tag that said "W. Maximoff." Also, the show is a literal WandaVision sequel. Marvel Studios knows that Wanda is a massive fan-favorite and has to cater to that part of the fanbase. In addition, one of the most well-regarded parts of WandaVision was Kathryn Hahn's nosy neighbor turned cackling antagonist Agatha Harkness. Of all the titles currently announced by Marvel Studios, Agatha All Along is the most likely place for that Scarlet Witch return to happen. (No one is going to turn down an appearance from Elizabeth Olsen in Avengers: Doomsday.)

The presence of the Witches' Road in Agatha All Along raised some eyebrows on the Internet after ComicBook interviewed Olsen back in 2022. She said that comics storyline was one of the things on her wish list for a future Wanda Maximoff story. Now that the concept is so prevalent in Agatha All Along, that would set off some alarm bells. (That's not the only thing that is clanging around on social media. Half of the fanbase believes that Joe Locke's mystery character is actually Wanda's son Billy aged-up. That remains to be confirmed by Marvel and he's just billed as "Teen.") Here's what Olsen had to say about the road two years ago.

"I think fans usually have the best ideas and I genuinely don't know where we go from here and what the limitations are of the MCU because I don't follow what their plans are," Olsen told us. "I feel like the fans always know what the plans are, even when they're not announced. And so, I don't. I do have this image…. There are a few images in my head of, I think they're from 'Witches Road,' as she's aging and decaying, while using her power and there's something in that, this older woman, who's aging from her power, that I'm interested in. And I don't really know what that means, but I kind of would love to be old."

Darkhold Appearance In The Latest Agatha TV Spots

This one is a big factor, if the Darkhold is here, we're grappling with not only the developments from WandaVision. But, also Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as well. Scarlet Witch stole the evil book from Agatha at the end of her Disney+ show. It's malignant influence corrupted Wanda and sent her on the homicidal spree we saw in Doctor Strange 2. In the closing frame of that film, Olsen's hero destroyed the Darkhold and it ended up killing her. But, if the book is back in Agatha All Along, could we be seeing Scarlet Witch as well?

Finding the Darkhold in a crib during that trailer also begs the question of how Agatha got it in the first place and why she felt the need to threaten Billy and Tommy Maximoff back in WandaVision. Enter: Joe Locke's "Teen." If by some magical happenstance, he's actually Billy somehow, it would make sense that he would want to find his mother somehow. One of the biggest moments from that second trailer is the fact he can't say his actual name because of a cursive M that appears on his mouth. Anything even remotely involving "Mephisto" at this point also gestures towards Wanda and magic.

A literal devil might be able to convince the boy to sacrifice something dear to him to get what he wants. When ComicBook asked Hahn and Locke if we would see Elizabeth Olsen somehow in Agatha All Along, they were quick to shoot that down. But, with all these breadcrumbs on a path to a return, the fans are just going to believe it's happening at this point.

Hahn began, "I actually don't know if she knows, but we texted yesterday. I texted her to be like, 'Oh, I'm thinking about you nonstop. I love you.' Because she was such good introduction and welcome to this world. So it was really sweet to have a connection on the eve of all this press. But I don't know if she knows about it. I don't know what she knows about the show."

